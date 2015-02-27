版本:
Mexico broadcaster Televisa reports slightly higher 4th-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico broadcaster Televisa on Thursday reported a 1.6 percent increase in its fourth-quarter profit.

The company reported a profit of 2.504 billion pesos ($169.79 million), up from 2.464 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
