Mexico's Televisa says Univision could go public in 12-18 months

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 An executive from Mexico's Grupo Televisa on Friday said U.S. media company Univision could list shares within the next 12-18 months.

Univision, which distributes Televisa content in the United States, is owned by a consortium of private equity groups and Televisa, which invested $1.2 billion in 2010.

The Televisa executive was speaking on the company's fourth-quarter conference call.

