UPDATE 2-Mexico's Televisa reports slightly higher 4th-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico broadcaster Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language content, on Thursday reported a 1.6 percent increase in its fourth-quarter profit, as it added pay-TV subscribers and sold more content and advertising.
The company reported a profit of 2.504 billion pesos ($169.79 million), up from 2.464 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue rose 12 percent to 24.02 billion pesos, but some of that benefit was lost to financial costs including a loss on its sale of its stake in mobile phone unit Iusacell.
Televisa has not said whether it will invest in another mobile business. Executives on a conference call in October said they were "exploring our options in mobile."
Later that month the company launched a fixed-price package for an unlimited home phone and Internet service in an effort to snap up customers from billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil .
Televisa's biggest business unit, which sells advertising and content, reported a 45.7 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue.
The company's satellite pay-television business Sky finished the year with 6.7 million subscribers, up from 6 million at the end of 2013.
Televisa controls more than 60 percent of free-to-air TV in Mexico but is facing tough new measures stemming from a telecoms reform that seeks to drive competition in the sector.
The company said that it saw annual content revenue dampened by a so-called "must-carry, must-offer" rule that forces it to allow other pay-television providers to show Televisa's public broadcast channels for free.
Shares in Televisa closed up 1.65 percent at 101.95 pesos before the company reported its results.
