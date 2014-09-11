Mexico's Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe to raise up to $72 mln in IPO

BRIEF-Condor Resources provides update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Mexican hotel group Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe expects to raise up to 948.8 million pesos ($71.91 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at between 10 and 12 pesos per share, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.
Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe said it plans to sell up to 86.25 million shares, including an over-allotment option. The listing is set to price on Thursday, with trading of the company's shares beginning on Friday.
The company operates at the higher-end of Mexico's beach hotel sector, running several Hilton Worldwide franchises.
Last year, the company postponed a proposed $250 million IPO after not garnering enough demand.
Stock issues have been relatively slow this year after Mexican companies and real estate investment trusts raised a record $11.7 billion in initial public offerings and follow-on stock issues in 2013.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
