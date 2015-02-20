版本:
BRIEF-Grupo Mexico reports 4th-qtr net profit of $380 mln

Feb 20 Grupo Mexico

* 04 quarter 2014 net $380,017,000

* 04 quarter 2014 revs $2,324,553,000 Further company coverage:
