公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 21:00 BJT

RPT-Miner Grupo Mexico says third-quarter profit rose 40 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico said on Friday in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that third-quarter profit rose 40 percent to $434.5 million dollars from $311 million in the same period last yearž
