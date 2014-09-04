Grupo Mexico sees 2014 copper output steady despite Buenavista spill

MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexican miner Grupo Mexico
said on Thursday its massive Buenavista copper mine in northern
Mexico was operating normally after a toxic spill and reaffirmed
its overall copper output for this year at 850,000 tonnes.
A toxic leak at the copper mine, one of the world's biggest,
released 40,000 cubic meters of mining acid into the Bacanuchi
River in the northern state of Sonora last month, leading
critics to call for massive fines against the company and even
an end to its Buenavista concession.
On Monday, Mexico's environmental prosecutor Profepa said it
had imposed a new partial order of closure of the mine's
leaching storage areas due to Grupo Mexico's failure to abide by
applicable rules as well as "highly risky activities".
But in a statement to the Mexican bourse, the company said
it expected output of 1 million tonnes in 2015.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner)