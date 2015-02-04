Mexico's Grupo Mexico mulls public offering for 15 pct of rail business

BRIEF-News Corp names Marc Frons chief technology officer
* News Corp names Marc Frons chief technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 3 Mexican metals miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday it was considering a public offering for about 15 pct of its rail business.
In a statement from Mexico's bourse, the company said that the proposal was already being reviewed by Mexico's securities regulator, but that "the details of the offering are still being analyzed."
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* News Corp names Marc Frons chief technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenues of $649,385 representing an 18% increase over same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sgoco group, ltd. Announces acquisition of century skyway limited