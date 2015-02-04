版本:
Mexico's Grupo Mexico mulls public offering for 15 pct of rail business

MEXICO CITY Feb 3 Mexican metals miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday it was considering a public offering for about 15 pct of its rail business.

In a statement from Mexico's bourse, the company said that the proposal was already being reviewed by Mexico's securities regulator, but that "the details of the offering are still being analyzed."

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
