UPDATE 2-Grupo Mexico's profit falls 6 pct in first quarter

MEXICO CITY, April 28 Grupo Mexico's
first-quarter profit fell just over 6 percent as a drop in
copper prices hit revenue even as production increased, the
company said on Tuesday.
Grupo Mexico said first-quarter profit fell to
$372.6 million from $397 million in the year-earlier period.
The company said despite a 7 percent increase in mining
output, revenue for the January-March period was $2 billion,
down 3.92 percent from the same quarter last year.
Grupo Mexico said copper production rose 7 percent during
the quarter, compared to the year-earlier period, while zinc
output dropped 27 percent. Silver production fell 8 percent,
while gold output was up 8 percent, it added.
The company's transport division recorded sales of $462
million, up nearly 2 percent from the same quarter last year.
At the end of the last quarter, the company said it hoped to
list its ITM rail unit by the first half of this year. The
company expects to raise $1.3 billion with the offering, which
would provide investors a proxy for investing in Mexico's
booming auto sector.
The company also said its first-quarter results were
affected by $6 million in costs related to last year's toxic
spill at the Buenavista copper mine in the northern state of
Sonora.
Grupo Mexico has spent a total of $97 million on
spill-related costs, it said.
Nevertheless, the company is currently investing $3.4
billion to expand capacity at the Buenavista mine, it said.
Grupo Mexico's shares traded down 0.04 percent at 47 pesos
per share on Tuesday morning.
