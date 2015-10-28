Grupo Mexico: No sign of rail unit IPO in the coming months

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican miner and
infrastructure giant Grupo Mexico does not expect to launch the
postponed initial public offering (IPO) of its railway unit
within the next few months, a senior company executive said on
Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Grupo Mexico decided to push back a
listing of its ITM rail unit, which has taken on a more
prominent role in the company's portfolio on the back of low
metals prices and a booming Mexican autos export market. The
initial public offering was set to raise over $1 billion.
On Tuesday, Grupo Mexico said its third-quarter net profit
fell nearly 40 percent compared with the year-earlier period,
hit by a drop in sales.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)