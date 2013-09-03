UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico sees 2013 copper down to 820,000 tonnes

By Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Mexican miner Grupo Mexico
expects to produce 820,000 tonnes of copper in
2013, down 3.5 percent from its previous estimate, the president
of the company's Minera Mexico subsidiary told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Grupo Mexico sees copper output of between 900,000 and
910,000 tonnes in 2014, and expects production of about 1
million tonnes in 2015, Xavier Garcia de Quevedo said at an
event in Mexico City.
"Our production this year is going to be very similar to
last year's," said Garcia de Quevedo. "By 2015 ... we should be
talking about nearing 1 million tonnes of copper."
The company said in March that it expected to produce
850,000 tonnes of copper this year.
Garcia de Quevedo also said that 2014 investment should
remain close to this year's $3.3 billion in spending, with more
than half of that going toward the company's mining division.
Grupo Mexico runs mines in Mexico, Peru and the United
States, including the Buenavista mine in northern Mexico, one of
world's largest copper mines.
The company, which has been hit by a fall in metals prices,
also has infrastructure and transport divisions.
Demand from China, the world's top copper consumer, has been
stronger than expected over the summer months, helping to push
copper prices above $7,000 a tonne in August.
Grupo Mexico shares ended the day down 1.73 percent on
Mexico's stock exchange before the copper output
projections were announced.