Grupo Mexico's Spanish mine project back on track as tender doubts end

MEXICO CITY/MADRID Nov 16 A Spanish court has
cleared Mexican miner Grupo Mexico of any wrongdoing over its
winning bid for the Aznalcollar mine in Spain, a Mexican
newspaper said on Monday, citing an interview with a top company
executive.
In February, a Grupo Mexico-Minorbis consortium was chosen
as the winning bid by the government of Andalusia to reopen and
operate the Aznalcollar copper, zinc and lead mine near Sevilla.
The 30-year concession was frozen in May over allegations of
corruption by a rival bidder, though the Spanish court
investigating the case dismissed it last week and the local
government in the Andalusia region said the mine was reopening.
Speaking with newspaper Reforma, Grupo Mexico's Chief
Financial Officer Daniel Muniz said the mine would help the
company diversify its mining operations, particularly with
regards to zinc.
Grupo Mexico estimates that Aznalcollar's reserves of the
three base metals total 35 million tonnes, and has said it plans
to invest 300 million euros ($342 million) in the project, with
a plan to begin commercial production by 2018.
