Mexico's Grupo Modelo posts higher second-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo said on Tuesday its second-quarter profit rose 26 percent.

Corona-maker Modelo said quarterly profit climbed to 3.635 billion pesos ($272.5 million) from 2.878 billion pesos a year earlier.

Modelo last month agreed to a takeover by Anheuser Busch InBev, which already owned half of the Mexican company.