版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 03:18 BJT

UPDATE 1-Brewer Grupo Modelo to sell Extra retail business to Circle K

MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo has reached an agreement with Circle K to sell its Extra convenience stores in Mexico, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The sale includes 878 Extra stores but the cost of the transaction was not disclosed, a Modelo spokeswoman told Reuters.

The sale to Circle K, a unit of Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, awaits regulatory approval.

Prior to the announcement, Circle K had 150 convenience stores in Mexico, a tiny fraction of the 12,000 outlets the company runs worldwide, according to Circle K's website.

Grupo Modelo, which makes Corona beer among others brands, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the world's biggest brewer.

Mexico's convenience store market is currently dominated by the Oxxo chain, owned by Mexican bottler and retailer FEMSA , which operates more than 11,0000 stores in the country.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐