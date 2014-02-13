CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Brewer Grupo Modelo to sell Extra retail business to Circulo K

(In Feb 10 story, corrects to make clear the sale was to
MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo
has reached an agreement with Circulo K to sell its Extra
convenience stores in Mexico, the company said in a statement on
Monday.
The sale includes 878 Extra stores but the cost of the
transaction was not disclosed, a Modelo spokeswoman told
Reuters.
The sale to Circulo K, which is a licensee of the Circle K
brand, awaits regulatory approval.
Prior to the announcement, Circulo K had 150 convenience
stores in Mexico, according to its website.
Grupo Modelo, which makes Corona beer among
others brands, is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the
world's biggest brewer.
Mexico's convenience store market is currently dominated by
the Oxxo chain, owned by Mexican bottler and retailer FEMSA
, which operates more than 11,0000 stores in the
country.
