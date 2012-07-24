版本:
BRIEF-Mexican homebuilder Homex posts Q2 net profit gain

MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican homebuilder Homex posted on Tuesday a near 5 percent rise in second-quarter profit driven by higher sales.

The company earned 530.4 million pesos ($40 million) in the April-June period, up from 507 million pesos a year earlier. Quarterly revenues were 7.2 billion pesos, up from 5.5 billion pesos in the year-ago period.

