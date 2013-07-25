版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 04:17 BJT

Mexico's Homex posts huge loss after debt troubles

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican homebuilder Homex , which has strugggled with a heavy debt load and flagging sales, posted a 10.156 billion peso ($782 million) second-quarter loss on Thursday.

The Culiacan-based firm had posted a 572 million peso profit in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐