Mexican homebuilder Homex posts sharply lower Q1 profit

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican homebuilder Homex on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit.
The company reported a net gain of 95.265 million pesos ($7.7 million), compared to a sharply higher profit of 729.97 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand