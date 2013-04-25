版本:
Mexican homebuilder Homex posts sharply lower Q1 profit

MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican homebuilder Homex on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit.

The company reported a net gain of 95.265 million pesos ($7.7 million), compared to a sharply higher profit of 729.97 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

