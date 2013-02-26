版本:
Mexico's Homex reports fourth-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican homebuilder Homex on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss.

The company reported a loss of 206.43 million pesos ($16 million) compared to a profit of 61.04 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
