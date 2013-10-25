版本:
Mexican homebuilder Homex postpones filing third-qtr results to Nov 12

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican homebuilder Homex , which is struggling under a heavy debt load and flagging sales, said on Friday it was delaying publishing its third-quarter results until November 12, at the latest.

"The company has been in the process of restructuring, which has led to enormous amounts of extra work for those working at the company, who are themselves in charge of a reduced workforce," Homex said in a regulatory filing.

Homex, alongside fellow troubled homebuilders like Geo and Urbi, was dropped from Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index after failing to file their second-quarter results in a timely manner.
