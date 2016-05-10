版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:23 BJT

Mexico's Homex names temporary CEO, CFO during U.S. SEC probe

MEXICO CITY May 10 Mexican homebuilder Homex said on Tuesday it had appointed a temporary chief executive officer and chief financial officer while the current directors dedicate their time to dealing with a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation.

Homex said earlier in May that it was the target of an SEC probe into fraudulent real estate sales, and that CEO Gerardo de Nicolas and CFO Carlos Moctezuma would take temporary leave.

Company founder Eustaquio de Nicolas and 20-year company veteran Alberto Menchaca will take over as CEO and CFO respectively. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by David Gregorio)

