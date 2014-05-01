版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 2日 星期五 00:35 BJT

Mexico homebuilder Homex files for bankruptcy, seeks financing

MEXICO CITY May 1 Troubled Mexican homebuilder Homex has filed for bankruptcy after gaining the support of a majority of its creditors, the company said on Thursday.

The Culiacan-based company, which has struggled with a heavy debt load and slumping home sales, said it was seeking additional financing during the bankruptcy proceedings.

Mexican homebuilders have been hit hard since the government shifted to a policy in the last few years that gives priority to subsidies for apartment purchases by new home buyers, hurting sales of cheap houses built by Geo, Homex, and Urbi.

In March, rival Geo, formerly Mexico's biggest homebuilder, filed for bankruptcy in a deal that replaced most of its debt with stock. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐