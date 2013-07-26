版本:
Shares in Mexico's Homex fall 30 percent after weak results

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Shares in Mexican homebuilder Homex widened losses on Friday, dropping as much as 30 percent after the company reported a second quarter loss of 10.156 billion pesos ($782 million) on Thursday.

The shares fell as low as 4.63 pesos.
