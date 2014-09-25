Mexico's Hoteles City Express plans global share offering

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 Mexican hotel chain Hoteles
City Express said on Wednesday it is planning a
global share offering to take advantage of growth opportunities,
buy new hotels and improve its technological infrastructure.
The company gave no details on the size of the share
offering, which is conditional on regulatory approval, nor how
much money it hoped to raise.
"Hoteles City maintains its promise to grow with new hotels
... mainly in Mexico," the company said in a statement to the
Mexican bourse, adding that Morgan Stanley and Citigroup
Inc would act as global bookmakers.
Hoteles City Express said it hoped to realize the offering
as soon as it was given regulatory permission, adding that it
would be dependent on market conditions.
On Tuesday, Mexican bread maker Bimbo postponed
its follow-on share offering after deciding market conditions
were unfavorable for such a move.
Hoteles City Express runs 88 hotels in Mexico, Costa Rica
and Colombia, which are mainly aimed at lower-end business
travelers.
Shares in the company ended down 1.53 percent at 25.68
Mexican pesos ($1.93) before the announcement was made.
($1 = 13.2855 pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)