Mexico's Hoteles City Express raises 2.35 bln peso in follow-on

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 9 Mexican hotel chain Hoteles City Express said on Thursday it had sold 2.35 billion pesos ($176.11 million) in shares in a follow-on offering to continue developing new hotel projects.
Foreign investors bought up a bigger portion of the 100 million shares at 23.5 pesos each, while Mexican investors purchased about 36 percent, the company said in a statement to Mexico's bourse. The offering did not include a green shoe of 15 million additional shares.
Founded in 2002, Hoteles City Express runs 90 hotels in Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia, which are mainly aimed at lower-end business travelers. (1 US dollar = 13.3440 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Cyntia Barrera)
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid