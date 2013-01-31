HSBC Mexico to boost lending with $500 mln capital injection

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY Jan 31 HSBC said on Thursday it will give its Mexican unit a $500 million capital injection to increase lending in Latin America's second-biggest economy.
HSBC Mexico is the country's fifth largest bank by assets.
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.