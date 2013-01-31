版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四

HSBC Mexico to boost lending with $500 mln capital injection

MEXICO CITY Jan 31 HSBC said on Thursday it will give its Mexican unit a $500 million capital injection to increase lending in Latin America's second-biggest economy.

HSBC Mexico is the country's fifth largest bank by assets.

