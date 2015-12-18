HSBC's Mexico unit names former Santander banker as new CEO

MEXICO CITY Dec 18 HSBC's Mexico unit on Friday named former Santander banker Nuno Matos as chief executive officer, replacing Luis Pena.

Matos, who worked at Spain's Banco Santander for 20 years, joined HSBC in March, and will take the helm of its Mexican operations on Jan. 1, the bank said in a statement .

Pena, who became HSBC Mexico CEO in May 2008 after resigning as chief of local financial group Banorte, will become HSBC's vice chairman of Global Banking and Markets for Latin America, according to the statement.

In 2012, the bank was slapped with a $27.5 million fine by Mexico's banking watchdog over a money-laundering scandal. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Matthew Lewis)