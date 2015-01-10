Mexico awards $386 mln hydro project to China-backed consortium

METALS-Firmer copper prices pull most metals higher
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper futures rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexican state power company CFE has awarded a $386.4 million contract to build a 240 Megawatt (MW) hydroelectric power station in southern Mexico to a consortium comprising a unit of China's Sinohydro Corp.
In a statement late on Friday, the CFE said the group composed of Sinohydro Costa Rica, Omega Construcciones, Desarrollos y Construcciones Urbanas and CAABSA Infraestructura had won the contract with a bid almost $20 million below the CFE's budget ceiling for the project of $405.6 million.
The plant, known as Chicoasen II, is expected to provide 537,000 homes with electricity in the southern state of Chiapas. The project is due to be built in an estimated 42 months, the CFE said.
Sinohydro Group built China's massive Three Gorges dam. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Marquee Energy Ltd announces corporate update, year-end 2016 financial and operating results and year-end 2016 reserves
* Peat announces interim financial statements, an update to potential technology initiatives, and changes to the board