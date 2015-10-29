版本:
Shares of Mexico's ICA plunge more than 16 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Shares of Mexican construction firm ICA plunged more than 16 percent on Thursday after posting weak third quarter results.

The net loss at ICA more than tripled in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier to 2.507 billion pesos ($148 million), hit by rising financing costs caused by the weak peso. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

