ICA's agrees $215 mln loan with Fintech, outlines business plan

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
MEXICO CITY, June 17 Embattled Mexican construction firm ICA said on Friday it had agreed a three-year convertible loan for $215 million with investment firm Fintech as it presented a preliminary business plan to turn around its operations.
In a statement, the company said it would be exiting international concession projects it had yet to begin, and that construction would be limited to Mexican operations in future.
The loan has a 16 percent interest rate and will be secured by a pledge agreement on shares of ICA, which has been struggling to pay off a heavy debt load. Fintech is the investment vehicle of Mexican financier David Martinez. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Veronica Gomez)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.