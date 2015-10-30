Shares in Mexico's ICA fall over 11 pct to 1-1/2 month low

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Shares in Mexican construction firm ICA fell more than 11 percent on Friday, reaching their lowest level in more than a month.
Shares in the company, which earlier this week posted a third-quarter net loss that more than tripled from the same period a year earlier, were down 11.36 percent at 6.32 pesos ($0.38).
($1 = 16.5322 pesos) (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.