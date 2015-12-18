Shares in Mexico's ICA plunge on default, restructure news

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Shares of embattled ICA plunged in early trading on Friday after the Mexican construction firm announced it was working on a restructuring plan and launched a major corporate reshuffle.
The stock fell over 25 percent to 3.9 pesos per share after also confirming it would default on a $31 million bond payment that was due on Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million