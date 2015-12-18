版本:
Shares in Mexico's ICA plunge on default, restructure news

MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Shares of embattled ICA plunged in early trading on Friday after the Mexican construction firm announced it was working on a restructuring plan and launched a major corporate reshuffle.

The stock fell over 25 percent to 3.9 pesos per share after also confirming it would default on a $31 million bond payment that was due on Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

