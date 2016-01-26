版本:
2016年 1月 26日 星期二

Trading in Mexico's ICA suspended after shares rise over 12 pct

MEXICO CITY Jan 26 Trading in shares of embattled Mexican construction firm ICA was suspended after the stock rose over 12 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

Hit by a heavy dollar debt load, a sinking peso, and a cash crunch from fewer projects, ICA has announced it would default on two interest payments of about $37 million. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)

