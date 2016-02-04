Mexico's ICA falls after news of missed interest payment

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
MEXICO CITY Feb 4 Shares of embattled Mexican construction company ICA fell on Thursday by around 6 percent amid concerns the cash-strapped company is heading towards bankruptcy.
Late on Wednesday, Reuters reported that ICA will not make a $22.25 million interest payment due on Feb. 4, two people familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.