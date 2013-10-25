版本:
Mexico's ICA posts 31.3 pct fall in third-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported a 31.3 percent drop in third-quarter profit.

ICA reported a profit of 240.7 million pesos ($18.3 million), compared to a profit of 350.5 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
