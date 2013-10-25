Mexico's ICA posts 31.3 pct fall in third-qtr profit

BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported a 31.3 percent drop in third-quarter profit.
ICA reported a profit of 240.7 million pesos ($18.3 million), compared to a profit of 350.5 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.