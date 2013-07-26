版本:
中国
2013年 7月 27日

Mexico's ICA reports sharp loss in 2nd-qtr

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican construction company ICA reported a 500.9 million peso net loss in the second quarter, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.
