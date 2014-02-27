版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 08:08 BJT

Mexico's ICA swings to fourth-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican construction company ICA said on Wednesday it returned to profit in the fourth quarter of 2013.

The company reported a profit of 681 million pesos ($52 million) in the three months to end-December, after making a loss of 399 million pesos in the same period last year.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐