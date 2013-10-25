UPDATE 1-Mexico's ICA posts 31 pct fall in third-qtr profit

BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican construction company ICA on Friday reported a 31.3 percent drop in third-quarter profit, which was dragged down by currency fluctuations.
ICA reported a profit of 240.7 million pesos ($18.3 million), compared to a profit of 350.5 million pesos in the year-earlier period.
The company said it lost 247 million pesos in currency fluctuations, a figure only partially compensated for by interest payment savings.
ICA said revenues over the quarter fell 10.2 percent to 8.4 billion pesos.
Shares in the company were up 1.18 percent at 24.82 pesos before the results were announced.
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.