UPDATE 2-Mexico's ICA reports much deeper first-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexican construction
company ICA reported a much deeper first-quarter loss
on Wednesday, as a slump in the peso hit the company with higher
financial costs, despite revenue growth.
The company, whose full name is Empresas ICA, said it lost
846 million pesos ($55.4 million) during the quarter, much wider
than the loss of 23.8 million pesos during the same period last
year.
The company's exchange rate loss in the quarter totaled
about 1 billion pesos, pushing net financial costs for the
quarter to 2.49 billion pesos, compared to net financial costs
of 865.7 million pesos during the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 10.56 percent to 8.8 billion pesos, boosted by
ICA's construction and airport operations.
The company also said its ICA Fluor joint venture and Shell
Canada Energy agreed to terminate a contract on April 24 for
Shell's Carmon Creek project in Alberta, Canada.
ICA Fluor is a joint venture between ICA and U.S.-based
construction firm Fluor.
The unexecuted balance of the contract, to make well pads
for heavy oil platforms, was 4 billion pesos, ICA said, without
giving additional details.
Slumping oil prices have caused many companies to cancel or
scale back oilfield service contracts.
Shares of ICA closed up 0.94 percent at 14.02 pesos per
share before the company reported results.
($1 = 15.2610 Mexican pesos-end of March)
