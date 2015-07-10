版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 11日 星期六 00:56 BJT

Mexico's ICA to sell assets for 5 bln pesos in 2016:CEO

MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexican construction firm ICA expects to sell assets next year for 5 billion pesos ($317.99 million) as part of an effort to reduce its heavy debt load, Chief Executive Officer Alonso Quintana said in an interview.

Quintana also said late on Thursday that the company aims to lower its ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to 6 this year from around 7 currently.

Quintana was optimistic about the prospects for a controversial aqueduct project awarded to a consortium including ICA in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, which the governor-elect has promised to cancel.

Quintana said he hopes to smooth things over with the incoming Nuevo Leon administration and begin construction of the project in January, 2016.

($1 = 15.7240 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres and Roberto Aguilar; Writing by Alexandra Alper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐