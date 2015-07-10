Mexico's ICA to sell assets for 5 bln pesos in 2016:CEO

MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexican construction firm
ICA expects to sell assets next year for 5 billion
pesos ($317.99 million) as part of an effort to reduce its heavy
debt load, Chief Executive Officer Alonso Quintana said in an
interview.
Quintana also said late on Thursday that the company aims to
lower its ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to 6 this year from
around 7 currently.
Quintana was optimistic about the prospects for a
controversial aqueduct project awarded to a consortium including
ICA in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, which the
governor-elect has promised to cancel.
Quintana said he hopes to smooth things over with the
incoming Nuevo Leon administration and begin construction of the
project in January, 2016.
($1 = 15.7240 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Noe Torres and Roberto Aguilar; Writing by
Alexandra Alper)