Shares of Mexico's ICA fall sharply on poor 3rd-qtr report

MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Share's of Mexico's construction company ICA plunged more than 10 percent in early morning trading on Thursday after posting weak third quarter results.

Shares traded at 8.39 pesos, down 10.36 percent, shorter after the open of the Mexican stock market.

ICA's quarterly losses more than tripled from the same period a year earlier, hit by rising financing costs and a weak peso.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)