Mexico's ICA expects to delist from New York Stock Exchange in July

MEXICO CITY, June 27 Mexico's cash-strapped construction firm ICA said on Monday it expects to delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after July 17, as the company struggles to restructure its hefty dollar-denominated debt load.

NYSE notified ICA in January that its "American Depository Shares" were trading below $1 for more than 30 days in a row, "and therefore did not meet the requirements for continued listing on the NYSE, subject to a six-month cure period", ICA said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Himani Sarkar)