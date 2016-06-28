Mexico's ICA expects to delist from New York Stock Exchange in July

MEXICO CITY, June 27 Mexico's cash-strapped
construction firm ICA said on Monday it expects to delist from
the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after July 17, as the company
struggles to restructure its hefty dollar-denominated debt load.
NYSE notified ICA in January that its "American Depository
Shares" were trading below $1 for more than 30 days in a row,
"and therefore did not meet the requirements for continued
listing on the NYSE, subject to a six-month cure period", ICA
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)