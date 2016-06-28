UPDATE 1-Mexico's ICA expects to delist from New York Stock Exchange in July

(Adds detail, context)
MEXICO CITY, June 27 Mexico's ICA
said on Monday it expects to delist from the New York
Stock Exchange (NYSE) after July 17, as the cash-strapped
construction firm's share price has tumbled on debt woes.
NYSE notified ICA in January that its American Depositary
Shares were trading below $1 for more than 30 days in a row,
"and therefore did not meet the requirements for continued
listing on the NYSE, subject to a six-month cure period", ICA
said in a statement.
ICA said the delisting would not affect Mexico's bourse,
where roughly 80 percent of trading in its shares takes place.
Hammered by a hefty dollar-denominated debt, a weak peso and
fewer infrastructure projects, ICA stopped making interest
payments on debt last year and has hired Rothschild to help it
restructure.
The builder unveiled a preliminary plan that offered few
details earlier this month and said it would borrow $215 million
from financier David Martinez's vehicle Fintech.
Shares of ICA closed on Monday at 3.11 pesos in Mexico.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)