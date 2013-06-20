版本:
Mexico's ICA agrees sale of part of a highway concession

MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican construction company ICA said on Thursday it agreed to sell 18.7 percent of its stake in a highway to funds managed by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs.

ICA said it expects to receive 5.073 billion pesos ($394.03 million) through the sale, which is subject to regulatory approvals.
