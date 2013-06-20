Mexico's ICA agrees sale of part of a highway concession

BRIEF-Firan technology group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican construction company ICA said on Thursday it agreed to sell 18.7 percent of its stake in a highway to funds managed by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs.
ICA said it expects to receive 5.073 billion pesos ($394.03 million) through the sale, which is subject to regulatory approvals.
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- CEO Mark Frissora's 2016 total compensation $9.5 million versus $12.8 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p9PSq3) Further company coverage: