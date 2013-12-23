Mexico's ICA receives $147 mln for La Yesca hydroelectric project

| MONTERREY
MONTERREY Dec 23 Mexican construction company
ICA on Monday said it had received $147 million as part of a
government settlement for extra work on the La Yesca
hydroelectric project, completed last year.
ICA received $1.04 billion last year for building
the world's second-largest hydroelectric dam. But the company is
still negotiating with the government over settlements on other
projects.
"This payment represents a partial settlement for the extra
work performed in the project," ICA said in a statement. "The
parties will continue reconciling the total balance of the extra
projects as part of finalizing the contract."
La Yesca, also known as the "Ing. Alfredo Elias Ayub"
Hydroelectric Project, has the capacity to generate 750
megawatts of power and is one of Mexico's largest government
infrastructure projects.
Mexico's current state-run electricity monopoly has the
eighth-most-expensive electricity costs in the 34-nation
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which
groups the world's most developed countries.
But reforms approved in December would allow private sector
participation, which the government says would cut prices.
Shares in ICA were up about 2 percent to 26.74 pesos each
after the news.