Seven Ica-Fluor workers die on Mexican oil rig construction site

MEXICO CITY, June 12 Seven employees of
ICA-Fluor, a joint venture between Mexican construction company
ICA and U.S. engineering firm Fluor Corp
, died on Wednesday during construction of an oil rig for
state oil company Pemex in Veracruz, a local official said on
Thursday.
"The workers were being carried in a basket when they fell
about 30 feet, apparently due to a mechanical failure or because
a cable was severed," said Ricardo Enrique Maza, an emergency
official in the eastern coastal state of Veracruz.
Five people were killed instantly in the incident in the
town of Pueblo Viejo, said Maza. Three others were injured and
hospitalized, and two of them later died, he said.
"At the moment, we do not know the cause of the accident,"
ICA said in a statement.
