Mexico's ICA wins $197 mln contract to build tunnel

MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Mexico's largest construction company, ICA, said on Tuesday it won a 2.566 billion-peso ($197 million) contract to build a tunnel aimed at reducing flood risks in the center of the country.

The Churubusco-Xochiaca tunnel project, which was assigned through a public tender, includes the construction of a 13 kilometer (8 mile) tunnel and will take 29 months. (1 US dollar = 13.0489 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)