Mexico's construction firm ICA signs contract to build aqueduct

BRIEF-Martinrea International reports Q1 adjusted EPS c$0.45
* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017
MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico's largest construction firm ICA said on Monday that a company subsidiary has signed a contract to take a 37.75 percent stake in a new 17.7 billion peso ($1.32 billion) water aqueduct that will serve the northern city of Monterrey.
ICA's Controladora de Operaciones de Infraestructura unit, or CONOISA, will provide construction, equipment, operation and maintenance services on the 231-mile (372-km) project which will boost Monterrey's water supply by more than 40 percent, ICA said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
The project will cross four Mexican states and includes six pumping stations, seven storage tanks, a buffer reservoir as well as pretreatment and telemetry systems.
CONOISA's partner on the project is Monterrey's public water utility, Servicios de Agua y Drenaje de Monterrey.
(1 US dollar = 13.3927 Mexican peso) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at $9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.