Mexican builder ICA mulls expansion of homebuilding unit-sources

MEXICO CITY, April 13 Mexican construction firm
ICA is exploring strategies to expand its presence in
the home construction market, two sources said, taking advantage
of financial woes that have felled the sector's top players.
Geo, Homex and Urbi collapsed
last year under heavy debt loads and slumping sales of their
cheap, single-unit homes in developments often far from city
centers.
The companies are trying to restructure their debt, but
their troubles have opened the field to other players such as
ICA and Mexican homebuilder Javer, which said last month it was
seeking to raise 3 billion to 3.5 billion pesos in an initial
public offering.
ICA, which has struggled with its own debt burden, said on
Monday that it had teamed up with Canada's second-largest
pension fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, to run
transport projects in Mexico. Caisse will put up 3 billion
Mexican pesos ($196.19 million) for a 49 percent stake in the
vehicle, which will start with four of ICA's highway projects.
The news sent ICA's shares up more than 7 percent in morning
trading.
ICA is also considering seeking financing to expand its
ViveICA homebuilder, said the sources, who were not authorized
to speak on the record, after the government announced new
fiscal stimulus last month to revive the sector.
One of the sources said that financing options could include
finding a partner, issuing debt, seeking capital or offering
stock.
ICA declined to comment.
In 2013, ICA and Javer announced they had terminated an
agreement in which ICA planned to sell assets to Javer in
exchange for a 23 percent stake in the local developer.
ViveICA produced at least 5,000 homes per year over the last
four years, one of the sources said.
($1 = 15.2914 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Gabriela Lopez, Additional
Reporting by Christine Murray,; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)