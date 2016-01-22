Shares of Mexico's embattled ICA surge after trading suspension

BRIEF-Albemarle says as of Jan. 18, total of EUR 533.3 mln aggregate principal amount of 2021 notes had been validly tendered
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
MEXICO CITY Jan 22 Shares of embattled Mexican construction company ICA surged by more than 31 percent to 2.08 pesos each after the bourse briefly suspended trading in the firm's stock.
The firm has seen its share price plunge after announcing it would default on two interest payments worth about $37 million.
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016