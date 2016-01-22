版本:
2016年 1月 23日 星期六

Shares of Mexico's embattled ICA surge after trading suspension

MEXICO CITY Jan 22 Shares of embattled Mexican construction company ICA surged by more than 31 percent to 2.08 pesos each after the bourse briefly suspended trading in the firm's stock.

The firm has seen its share price plunge after announcing it would default on two interest payments worth about $37 million.

(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)

